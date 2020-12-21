Captrust Financial Advisors Has $147,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 122.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,156.06 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $4,320.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $126.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

