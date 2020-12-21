Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 62,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI opened at $68.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.