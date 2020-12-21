Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.07, for a total transaction of $359,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $54,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,771 shares of company stock worth $31,653,116. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of COUP opened at $366.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.07 and its 200 day moving average is $288.47.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

