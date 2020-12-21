Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,448 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 165.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 127,873 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.