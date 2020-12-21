Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,934 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,024,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 80,875 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 79.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,529,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,545,000 after buying an additional 1,560,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,221,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

