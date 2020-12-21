Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Receives C$0.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$104.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

