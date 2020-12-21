CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

KMX opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarMax by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

