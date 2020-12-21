Carry Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00360934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026766 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,160,447,392 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

