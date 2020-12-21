CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CBTX stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CBTX by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CBTX by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CBTX during the second quarter worth $299,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

