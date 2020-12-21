Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.92 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $12.38 or 0.00053572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00345661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

