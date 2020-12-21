Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,414 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

