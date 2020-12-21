Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 76,335 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of NMI worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NMIH stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.