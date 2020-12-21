Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRS stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

