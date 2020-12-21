Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Olin worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Olin by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

