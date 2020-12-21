Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.09 Million Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of NanoString Technologies worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $69.22 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.