China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZNH. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.