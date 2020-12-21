Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.36. Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 407,534 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.98.

About Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

