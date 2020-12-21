Christopher J. Vohs Buys 2,500 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 553,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,231. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

