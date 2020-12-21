CIBC Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $32.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HDIUF. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

