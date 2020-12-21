CIBC Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $54.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

