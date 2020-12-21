Civic 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.28 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and $24.28 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00347382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

