Clunet R. Lewis Sells 900 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $146.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

