CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $6.08 on Monday, hitting $140.20. 318,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

