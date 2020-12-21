CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $193.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.98 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,542,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.