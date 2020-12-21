Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.64.

CDE stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

