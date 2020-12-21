Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.09

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.09 and last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 40137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

