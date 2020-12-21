Coinlancer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $225,378.67 and approximately $27.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00354771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026150 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

