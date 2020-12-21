Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colfax were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

CFX opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.40, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

