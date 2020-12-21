Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,562 shares of company stock worth $64,610,973 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

