Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Community Health Systems worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $927.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

