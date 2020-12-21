Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 180,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,069. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

