Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SBS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

