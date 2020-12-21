Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SBS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SBS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 227.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,451,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 5,867,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after buying an additional 1,240,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,072,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 316,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 1,338,910 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

