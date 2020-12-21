Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

