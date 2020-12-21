Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00. The stock traded as high as C$1,696.44 and last traded at C$1,690.19, with a volume of 24453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,645.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,562.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,534.96.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.731728 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

