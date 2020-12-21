Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) PT Set at C$1,550.00 by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) received a C$1,550.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CSU traded up C$44.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1,690.19. 24,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,562.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,534.96. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$1,076.34 and a one year high of C$1,696.44.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.731728 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

