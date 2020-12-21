Contrasting Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CBRE Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CBRE Group and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Front Yard Residential 0 3 0 0 2.00

CBRE Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential downside of 21.31%. Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.62%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Front Yard Residential.

Risk and Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67% Front Yard Residential -36.78% -22.56% -3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Front Yard Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.89 $1.28 billion $3.71 17.06 Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 4.59 -$105.39 million $0.17 95.06

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential. CBRE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Front Yard Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Front Yard Residential on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.