Contrasting Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Caledonia Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Caledonia Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 6 0 2.86 Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Caledonia Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caledonia Mining has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Caledonia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -80.56% 2.71% 2.05% Caledonia Mining 21.17% 11.90% 10.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Caledonia Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $295.86 million 6.78 -$176.49 million $0.21 57.24 Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.46 $42.02 million N/A N/A

Caledonia Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caledonia Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Caledonia Mining beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 135 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

