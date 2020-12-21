Contrasting Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 4.71 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 106.02 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundial Growers and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 147.28%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40% Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82%

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.05, indicating that its stock price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Sundial Growers on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

