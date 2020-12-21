Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Copa will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

