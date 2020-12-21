CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CorMedix by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

