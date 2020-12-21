CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRMD. Truist initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $8.30. 250,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,932. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 262.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

