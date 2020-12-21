Cornwall Resources (OTCMKTS:CORC) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Critical Survey

Cornwall Resources (OTCMKTS:CORC) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cornwall Resources and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornwall Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 29.60 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -85.82

Cornwall Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cornwall Resources and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornwall Resources N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Cornwall Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cornwall Resources and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornwall Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.86, indicating a potential downside of 14.11%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Cornwall Resources.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Cornwall Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornwall Resources

Cornwall Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties located on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Cornwall Resources Corp., formerly known as Columbia Energy Corp., is based in Houston, Texas.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

