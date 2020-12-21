Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Cortex has a total market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00360886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

