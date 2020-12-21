Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.62

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 6094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cortexyme by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 51.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

