Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB lowered shares of Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

