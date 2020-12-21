Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Up 7.7%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 1,700,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,377,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.