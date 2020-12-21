Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 24 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.