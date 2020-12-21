Critical Analysis: MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MediGreen alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MediGreen and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67

FlexShopper has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given FlexShopper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and FlexShopper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper $88.79 million 0.55 $580,000.00 ($0.11) -20.91

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FlexShopper beats MediGreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MediGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.