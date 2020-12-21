Critical Comparison: AMETEK (NYSE:AME) versus Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMETEK and Cognex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.27 $861.30 million $4.19 28.19 Cognex $725.63 million 19.03 $203.87 million $1.16 68.16

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Cognex. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cognex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AMETEK pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMETEK has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cognex has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. AMETEK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

AMETEK has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMETEK and Cognex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75 Cognex 3 4 2 0 1.89

AMETEK currently has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Cognex has a consensus target price of $57.88, indicating a potential downside of 26.80%. Given AMETEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Cognex.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Cognex 24.72% 13.45% 9.64%

Summary

AMETEK beats Cognex on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to consumer electronics, automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

